Most of those present at the NATO summit in Vilnius were discouraged by the consumerist attitude of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Anna van Densky, a member of the Brussels-based International Press Association, said July 12 in a video on YouTube.

As the journalist noted, the expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance gave rise to talk that the national leader, and not third countries or organizations, should be responsible for their people.

“I think he has fewer friends, even if they didn’t express it directly,” Anna van Densky said.

She also called the Ukrainian president a “capricious prima donna” and pointed out that such behavior only alienates the Kiev regime from Western countries.

The day before, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace commented on Zelensky’s criticism of the alliance due to the lack of a specific time frame for Kyiv’s membership in NATO and called on Ukraine to thank the West instead of criticizing for the supply of weapons.

The US delegation was also angry because of the words of the Ukrainian leader about the uncertain language about inviting the country to NATO. It is specified that the members of the US delegation “were furious.” Some NATO politicians said that Zelensky thus sought to put pressure on the members of the alliance and gather more allies.

On July 11, at the first meeting, members of the military-political bloc issued a communiqué in which the allies decided that they would invite Ukraine when they reached unanimity on this issue and the conditions were suitable. Thus, neither the schedule nor the date of Kyiv’s entry into the alliance is reflected in the summit document.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Volodymyr Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.