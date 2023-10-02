Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid Western intelligence circles’ fear of increasing indications that the terrorist organization ISIS has regained some of its strength in its former strongholds in Syria and Iraq, analytical circles in several decision-making capitals on the international scene have warned against underestimating the risks that such organizations still pose. , on global security.

Observers monitor data indicating the growing strength of this bloody organization in Syria, through its ability to control, albeit temporarily, some areas, and the expansion of its influence to new areas.

In addition, there are tens of thousands of trained ISIS terrorists in both Syrian and Iraqi prisons, in addition to the detention of similar numbers of children with their mothers in detention camps run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Western military sources say that these young people may represent the “next generation” of this organization, if measures are not taken that would remove extremist ideas from their heads.

Western experts stressed that ignoring terrorist threats or underestimating their importance will only exacerbate their danger, criticizing what American security officials said weeks ago on the 22nd anniversary of the September attacks, that organizations such as Al-Qaeda have become at their weakest stage, and that they are… Perhaps she will not be able to regain her strength in the future.

Although the focus of some major powers on the intense competition between them for influence is logical from the point of view of specialists in international politics, this should not negatively affect the war against terrorism, in light of the fact that the picture of the global security situation at the present time appears dramatic. To worry.

According to these experts, there are now a greater number of terrorist groups in the world, which control larger areas of territory than before, especially in a continent like Africa, where organizations emanating from “Al-Qaeda” and “ISIS” are active in at least 28 of its countries. .

In statements published by the American magazine “Foreign Policy”, experts warned of the increasing danger facing the “Sahel of Africa” ​​region in particular, in light of the terrorist organizations’ control over large areas of its countries, and their massive escalation of their attacks during the past summer, to the point of imposing a siege on many… Of cities and towns.