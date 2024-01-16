MEP Radakovsky: the Slavs will unite and raze Western Europe to the ground

If the European Union does not stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, the Slavic peoples will unite and raze Western Europe to the ground, said MEP from Slovakia Miroslav Radakovsky. He is quoted TASS.

“We should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, stop supporting the murder of Slavs. Because if this is not stopped, then we, the Slavs, will unite as brothers – and I believe that we will unite – and raze Western Europe to the ground,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, the United States announced a cessation of supplies of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv. As White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby pointed out, Washington has run out of budget funds for such programs.