Western diplomats said their Russian counterparts had hinted at the talks about moving nuclear missiles closer to the United States. Statements from a source close to the negotiations leads New York Times.

Russian diplomats allegedly claimed that Moscow would agree to this if the West did not accept the Kremlin’s demands for security guarantees in Europe.

The material does not specify how the allusions were expressed. In addition, there is no information about countries and territories located “closer to the shores of the United States.” At the same time, it is stated that such a solution will help to reduce the time of approaching the target to five minutes. The authors of the article compared such intentions with the Caribbean crisis of the early 1960s, when the USSR deployed atomic weapons in Cuba.

On January 10, negotiations were held in Geneva on guarantees of security and strategic stability between the delegations of Russia and the United States. According to a State Department spokesman, in total, the discussion between the officials of the two countries lasted about 7.5 hours. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held.