Western Digital has revamped its product catalog by introducing several new solutions in line with the needs of the modern market, the company in particular held an event focused on the potential of data and on its mission, namely the desire to unlock the potential of the latter, making all their value available.
The Western Digital event had a particular focus on the rapid expansion of the market brought about by modern processing systems. Company CEO David Goeckeler said: “All our actions come to life from the belief that human potential can be combined with digital innovation, creating multiple possibilities. Inspired by the many ways in which our customers use data and strengthened by our consolidated presence in the market, we respond exclusively to all the storage needs of our different customers, at any scale: from the smallest smart devices, to the largest clouds. public“.
Rob Soderbery, vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s Flash Business Unit added: “The path of innovation towards the future requires the most appropriate tools. Our experience allows us to say that when people have the tools to push their limits, they can achieve great results. From self-driving cars, to artificial intelligence and augmented reality, to streaming and gaming, our flash solutions increase the potential of our customers, allowing them to obtain the best performances.“.
The new products presented by Western Digital
Based on these concepts expressed during the event Western Digital presented several new products for various market categories:
- Cloud: Western Digital unveiled powerful new data storage solutions for cloud users, including the industry’s first 22TB CMR and 26TB SMR HDDs and a new family of high-capacity PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, to help them design tiered storage more efficiently, getting higher quality from their infrastructure, with the goal of deriving the greatest possible value from their customers’ data.
- The Way We Work Now: The new PCIe Gen4 Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD addresses the specific needs of hybrid work and brings the computing experience to sequential read speeds of up to 5,150MB / s[2]in a slim, light, low consumption design.
- Creativity: Western Digital introduces the new SanDisk Professional Pro-BLADE modular SSD ecosystem. Designed to meet the needs of capturing, transferring and storing higher resolution content, Pro-BLADE solutions enable professionals to save hours on transfers, save money for equivalent capacity, and reduce the volume and weight of their equipment .
- Gaming: Western Digital announces the addition of two new solutions to its award-winning WD_BLACK gaming product portfolio. Designed with performance and style in mind, the new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD and WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD offer gamers more options to enhance the gaming experience, so they can challenge their opponents to the fullest.
