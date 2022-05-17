Western Digital has revamped its product catalog by introducing several new solutions in line with the needs of the modern market, the company in particular held an event focused on the potential of data and on its mission, namely the desire to unlock the potential of the latter, making all their value available.

The Western Digital event had a particular focus on the rapid expansion of the market brought about by modern processing systems. Company CEO David Goeckeler said: “All our actions come to life from the belief that human potential can be combined with digital innovation, creating multiple possibilities. Inspired by the many ways in which our customers use data and strengthened by our consolidated presence in the market, we respond exclusively to all the storage needs of our different customers, at any scale: from the smallest smart devices, to the largest clouds. public“.

Rob Soderbery, vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s Flash Business Unit added: “The path of innovation towards the future requires the most appropriate tools. Our experience allows us to say that when people have the tools to push their limits, they can achieve great results. From self-driving cars, to artificial intelligence and augmented reality, to streaming and gaming, our flash solutions increase the potential of our customers, allowing them to obtain the best performances.“.

The new products presented by Western Digital

Based on these concepts expressed during the event Western Digital presented several new products for various market categories: