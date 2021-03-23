For those who want to boost their home office hard drives or keep thousands of games at the ready, Western Digital’s hard drives are all getting big discounts on Amazon UK as part of the current Spring Sale. Ranging from small, portable hard drives to solid desktop hard drives that can vastly increase your computer’s memory, all these are great hard drives at a far fairer price than most.

You can check out the full list of discounts here, but we’ve also curated some of the best options below for you to check out.

Of course, there’s plenty more from Digital Foundry if you’re looking for the best hard drives, especially when it comes to console expansion – including tips on increasing the storage of your PS5 and Xbox Series X!

Of course, you can always find out more about this week’s deals, such as the Evo SSDs getting discounted, or all the PC / Xbox games going cheap right now! Alternatively, head to the Jelly Deals Twitter where we’re always updating you on discounts around the internet!