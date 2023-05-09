Western Digital you may definitely know her, especially because of her HDs. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about its products but about an event that certainly caused a sensation some time ago: the hacker attack suffered. If you’re curious, stay with us because apparently there are implications and a worrying confirmation arrives.

Western Digital: hackers have stolen customer data, confirmation arrives

As you may know, a few weeks ago Western Digital suffered a major hacker attack involving its systems, then even receiving a very large ransom request that we told you about here. The hackers in question had stolen approx 10TB of data, but until now it had not been specified what information had been stolen.

Now, after a long time, the company has decided to contact customers to provide some more directives, also confirming which sensitive data has actually been stolen: names, billing and shipping addresses, emails and telephone numbers. In short, a large amount of information and the company has now decided to suspend access via account to the online store as well as the ability to make purchases. Of course, there are some recommendations:

Beware of unsolicited communications that ask for personal information

Do not click on links or attached files from suspicious or unsolicited emails

Furthermore, in case you need assistance or ask questions on the matter, Western Digital has decided to also provide a telephone number active from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00, which we will also leave for you: