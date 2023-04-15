Western Digital you may definitely know her, especially because of her HDs. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about its products but about an event that certainly caused a sensation just a couple of weeks ago, namely the hacker attack that hit the company. Apparently hackers they showed up again!

Western Digital: Hackers Demand Huge Ransom!

You’ve probably heard of the hack that Western Digital fell victim to late last month, a large-scale attack that brought the company’s cloud service to its knees. Obviously everything had been taken offline for security reasons but just now that slowly it seemed to be able to return to operation, the hackers showed up.

This is an unknown group of hackers who have opted not to reveal their names, but they have claimed responsibility for the attack and apparently are who they say they are, and are threatening the company with the stolen data, which amounts to over 10TB of data including:

Telephone numbers and email addresses of key company executives.

Some customer information – it was not specified which ones.

Company internal files.

Microsoft Azure services.

Data relating to online sales.

Obviously the situation is precarious and the hackers also claim to still have access to the network despite Western Digital having taken many services offline. At the moment the request is that of a ransom, a very demanding ransom that would even reach 7 zeros! The goal of this attack? Apparently it is a purely economic question and also the target it was picked randomly!

In short, a worrying situation and for now the company does not seem to have even responded to hacker requests, but certainly a data leak would not be appreciated by users. We keep our eyes open and of course we will keep you updated!