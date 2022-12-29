The five countries are among the signatories to the Convention, an international treaty that obliges countries to prevent and punish attacks on civil aviation. If countries cannot settle their disputes within six months, Iran can be referred to the International Court of Justice.

Most of the 176 people killed on board the Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by Iran near Tehran in January 2020 are citizens of the four countries, which have set up a coordination group seeking to hold Iran accountable.

“We took concrete measures today to ensure that our efforts to hold Iran accountable for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 can move to the stage of conflict resolution,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“In particular, we have requested Iran to submit to binding arbitration of the dispute … pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Prevention of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 1971,” it added.

Direct talks with Iran collapsed earlier this year when the coordination group said its attempts to resolve the issue through negotiations were “futile.”

Iran said the Revolutionary Guards shot down the Boeing 737 by mistake, attributing the reason to a radar malfunction and an error by an air defense operator, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and Washington.

At that time, Iran was in a state of anticipation, fearing possible attacks, after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces, in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in a US missile strike at Baghdad airport a few days earlier.

Ottawa says that a special Canadian forensic team tasked with examining all available information about the crash found no evidence that the downing of the plane was premeditated.