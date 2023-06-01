AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/31/2023 – 8:48 PM

Share



The European Union (EU) and the United States announced, this Wednesday (31), the draft of a common “code of conduct” on artificial intelligence (AI), which would be voluntarily applied by companies in the sector, given the risk of China takes the initiative to regulate a field that is on the rise.

From the authorities to the creators of the technology, a global consensus is emerging regarding the need to regulate a technology with revolutionary impacts, but which also brings many risks.

+ AI chip maker Nvidia is now worth nearly $1 trillion

After a high-level meeting in Sweden, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated that Western countries see it as “urgent” to act in the face of the emergence of tools such as the ChatGPT conversation robot.

The code announced on Wednesday would be open “to all like-minded countries”, he said at a press conference alongside EU officials.

According to the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, known for her disputes with the technology giants, a “draft” of this code will be presented “in the coming weeks”.

“We believe it’s really important that citizens can see that democracies act,” said Vestager.

The idea is to have a final proposal “very, very soon”, to which “as many countries as possible can adhere”, he added, citing Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and India.

The United States and European countries fear that Chinese criteria will prevail if the West does not unite.

The EU is preparing a complete and binding legal framework that will apply to AI within a few years (possibly by the end of 2025), Vestager said. But the code of conduct conceived with Washington will be voluntary, she clarified.

– ‘Dangerous Storms’ –

The European Union wants to be the first to have such a legal framework to prevent abuses of artificial intelligence, but its implementation could take years.

China also has draft regulations, in particular a “safety inspection” of AI tools.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials agreed on the need for greater control of this technology. The idea is to “improve surveillance of network data and artificial intelligence,” state media said on Wednesday.

“We must prepare to face the worst possible scenarios and be ready to withstand violent winds, murky waters and even dangerous storms,” ​​they declared at a meeting between Chinese Communist Party leaders, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

In recent months, the world has been surprised by the capabilities of this technology, which continues to evolve.

The sector is dominated by American giants such as Microsoft – the main shareholder of OpenAI, the company that operates ChatGPT -, Meta and Google.

However, the sector is advancing very quickly, especially with open source platforms capable of leading in technological terms.

As an example of AI capabilities, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech this Wednesday partially written by ChatGPT in order to highlight the revolutionary, but also dangerous, nature of the tool.

“While I didn’t always get the details of the government’s work program right or the score […]the capabilities of ChatGPT are both fascinating and frightening,” he said.























