Western countries – the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy – called on Russia to de-escalate the situation with Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the State Department following the meeting of the American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with the foreign ministers of European countries.

“They are [страны] reaffirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and praised Ukraine’s restraint in the face of Russian provocations, including a military build-up, provocative rhetoric and growing attacks on the contact line, ”the statement said.

Earlier, a similar statement was made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden. They called on Russia not to increase its military presence at the borders of Ukraine.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line.

Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.