Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. | Photo: EFE

Western countries such as Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have issued warnings to their citizens residing in Turkey about the high risk of terrorist attacks in Istanbul.

The reason for the risk would be the burning of copies of the Koran in European countries by members of far-right groups.

“In line with prudence and security with the main countries of the European Union, in the face of suspected terrorist threats, this week the Consulate General of Spain in Istanbul and the Instituto Cervantes were closed to the public,” said the Spanish embassy in Ankara.

The German consulate in Istanbul announced that it would close its doors “due to security issues”, following a measure previously adopted by the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Turkish state news agency Anadoluthe local police increased security measures around the German consulate.

Four days ago, the embassies of the United States, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom issued a high terrorist alert for Turkey, especially for Istanbul, asking citizens to stay away from crowded places, including religious gatherings.

The Armenian community also warned its members about the arrival in Turkey of terrorists from the jihadist group Islamic State and recommended the cancellation for three months of acts by religious congregations.