In a joint statement, the embassies of five western countries – the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany – called on the Libyan authorities to hold the legislative and presidential elections as scheduled on December 24 to get the country out of the chaos mired in it ten years ago.

In their statement, the five embassies said that they remember that the UN Security Council “called on the Libyan authorities and institutions, including the Government of National Unity and the House of Representatives, to facilitate the elections of December 24, 2021, and to agree on the constitutional and legal basis for the elections by July 1, 2021.”

“In addition to the political and security arrangements, the technical and logistical preparations are important and essential,” the statement noted.

In their joint statement, the five embassies warned that “the time is not the right time to make any changes that would disrupt the relevant bodies, which have a fundamental role in preparing for the elections, within the timetable set by the UN Security Council.”

The new political authority, represented by a national unity government headed by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, and a presidential council led by Mohamed Al-Manafi, is mandated under a UN-sponsored road map to end the political division in the country, lead the transitional phase, and prepare for presidential and legislative elections on December 24.