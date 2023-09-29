The pace of violence and displacement has escalated in Sudan since the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces last April, and among the most affected areas is West Darfur state, which witnessed ethnically motivated attacks that resulted in the deaths of hundreds.

The document, seen by Reuters, denounced alleged human rights violations and atrocities committed during the five-month-old conflict, and seeks to form a three-person fact-finding mission to investigate these allegations.

These experts will document violations and provide oral and written statements to the 47-member council.

Diplomats said the draft was distributed to member states on Friday.

The draft has not yet been formally submitted to the council, whose discussions lead to increased follow-up of cases, and whose investigations are sometimes used by international prosecutors.