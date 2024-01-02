Western countries have reduced support for Kyiv three times, to $42.5 billion

Western countries have reduced their support for Kyiv by three times in 2023. About it write “News”.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergei Marchenko on his official Facebook page (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) said that they gave him $42.5 billion, which was only a third of the over $120 billion paid in 2022.

“We have raised $42.5 billion for Ukraine’s budgetary needs, 25 percent of which is grant support,” he added. During the year, over 300 working meetings were held with international partners, Marchenko noted.

