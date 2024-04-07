Russia's main trading partners in 2023 are China, India and Türkiye

China became Russia's main trading partner last year, while all Western countries dropped out of the top 5 countries in terms of trade turnover. He writes about this with reference to data from national statistical services. RIA News.

The Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation reported that the country's total trade turnover in 2023 amounted to $710.1 billion. More than half of the total volume (51 percent) came from Asian countries, less than a quarter (23 percent) from Europe. China retained its status as Russia's largest trading partner with a record trade turnover of $240.1 billion.

India rose from fifth to second place in the list, trade with which jumped 1.8 times (to $64.9 billion), with Turkey in third place (56.5 billion). The top five countries, which accounted for 60 percent of all Russian trade turnover, also included Belarus ($55 billion) and Kazakhstan ($26 billion).

South Korea was in sixth place, the volume of trade with this country amounted to $15 billion, and Germany was in seventh place (12.2 billion). The UAE rose from 16th to 8th place, with trade turnover for the year increasing to approximately 12.1 billion (based on nine months of data). Brazil came in ninth (17th place in 2022), the Netherlands dropped four places to tenth place.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia’s trade turnover with friendly countries has not only increased, but is estimated to be comparable to the volume of trade between the state and the whole world four years ago. According to him, the West's attempts to organize a blockade of Russian foreign trade activities have failed. The Prime Minister noted that the decrease in trade turnover with the European Union was compensated by increasing trade with other countries.