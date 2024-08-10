“The Israeli military strike on the Tabeen school and the tragic loss of life is appalling,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said via the X platform.

“We need an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians, the release of all hostages, and an end to restrictions on aid,” he added.

For its part, France condemned “in the strongest terms” the Israeli raid on the Tabeen School, which left dozens dead, according to the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip.

“For several weeks, school buildings have been repeatedly targeted, resulting in an unacceptable number of civilian casualties,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, recalling that “Israel has a duty to respect international humanitarian law.”

As for Russia, it said, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that “what happened at the Al-Tabi’in School is a direct result of the failure to comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly calling for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.”

“We believe that there is no and cannot be any justification for such actions,” she continued.

In what he described EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the incident as “horrific”, saying he was “horrified” by the images of the strike.

“At least 10 schools have been targeted in the past weeks. There is no justification for these massacres,” he added.

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced earlier on Saturday that at least 93 people were killed in a new Israeli strike on the Tabeen School, where about 250 displaced people, especially women and children, had taken refuge.

Israel says armed groups operate among civilians in Gaza, from schools, hospitals and designated humanitarian areas, a claim it denies. agitation And other factions.