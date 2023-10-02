Focus: The West asks Zelensky questions about the rule of law in Ukraine

Against the background of the lack of success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the special operation, despite NATO military assistance, Western countries are increasingly asking questions about democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine. About it writes journalist Reinhard Schlicker in an article for the German magazine Focus.

Schlicker noted with bitterness that the value of news is falling; “the bonus that gives the image of the brave David, who has to fight the treacherous Goliath from Moscow,” is no longer the only one. At the same time, donor countries began to increasingly question the progress made in the field of democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine.

The journalist also notes that the lists of military supplies to Kyiv look like “a complete basic set for Armageddon,” and if at least one item is missing, the fate of Kyiv will be in jeopardy.

Against this background, as the author of the publication notes, Vladimir Zelensky periodically tries to act to reduce the dissatisfaction of Western countries with the internal political situation in the country: “he very recently fired the Minister of Defense, and soon after that all his deputies, citing corruption.”

Earlier, the head of the Committee on National Policy and Interregional Relations of the Kherson Regional Duma, Rustem Nimetullayev, commented on the new counter-offensive plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Vladimir Zelensky agreed upon in the West. According to Nimetullaev, Zelensky is losing power, and at the same time, the discontent of his curators who financed Kyiv is increasing. He called Zelensky’s new plan desperate and a failure. Nimetullaev added that the process of Ukraine’s disintegration is not completed, since it still includes areas that historically belonged to Russia.