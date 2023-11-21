The Ukrainian Armed Forces may lose positions at the front due to a reduction in arms supplies from the West

Ukrainian troops may lose ground at the front due to a reduction in the supply of weapons and ammunition from the United States and other Western countries. All because the focus of Washington and Brussels has shifted to the Middle East, where the confrontation between Israel and Hamas is unfolding. At the same time, Kyiv’s counteroffensive failed. Against this background, the West started talking about the possibility of negotiations with Russia. Everything is complicated by the fact that in Ukraine, at the legislative level, it is prohibited to negotiate with the current Russian leadership.

Kiev is concerned about Western calls for negotiations with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that Kiev is concerned about discussions among Western countries about the need to hold negotiations with Russia.

Alexey DanilovSecretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov noted that this trend is associated with the fear of some of Kyiv's allies of Russia. The NSDC Secretary predicted the emergence of a "new axis" of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and some European countries in 15-20 years, if there are no changes in the West's attitude towards Moscow now.

Danilov noted that this trend is associated with the fear of some of Kyiv’s allies of Russia. The NSDC Secretary predicted the emergence of a “new axis” of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and some European countries in 15-20 years, if there are no changes in the West’s attitude towards Moscow now.

Ukraine is not ready for negotiations, despite the difficult situation of troops at the front

Ukraine is not ready for negotiations, despite the difficult situation of the troops at the front, said the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky. He also accused Moscow of trying to take advantage of the worsening situation in the Middle East.

Is it hard on the battlefield? Yes. But be friends or sit down at the negotiating table with Russia? No Vladimir Zelensky

According to Zelensky, Moscow itself now does not want to end the conflict, and Ukraine cannot agree to “peace at any cost.” “Russia is not afraid. She doesn’t feel like she’s up against the whole world,” he added.

Ukraine called international pressure on Russia the only way to negotiations

Zelensky believes that Russia will continue to advance until the United States and China tell it to withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory. He is confident that Beijing has special capabilities to put pressure on Moscow, since it is not interested in escalating tensions in the world.

“Ukraine today is at the epicenter of the global risks of the outbreak of the third world war. And it really seems to me that Russia will continue to put pressure until the United States and China tell it to leave in a very, very serious tone,” Zelensky said.

The return of Crimea in Ukraine is considered the only chance to preserve statehood

Advisor to the Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak believes that if Ukraine signs peace without the return of Crimea, it may not survive as a state.

In his opinion, without this, “appropriate political and managerial changes” will not occur in Russia.

Do we have an ending where we do not enter Crimea, which would clearly say that Ukraine will have a historical perspective? Do we then have at least one chance to survive in historical terms for 10-15 years? Mikhail PodolyakHead of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Podolyak called on Ukrainians to “endure” the hardships of hostilities in the name of preserving the country.