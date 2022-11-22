Bloomberg: Oil price ceiling imposed by the West may be higher than discussed

The oil price ceiling imposed by Western countries may be higher than the discussed range of $40-60 per barrel. This is reported Bloomberg.

As the agency notes, the price ceiling for oil from Russia is likely to be slightly higher than the discussed range of $40-60 per barrel.

At the same time, the EU may limit the provision of certain services to ships carrying oil at a price above the limit for 90 days, and not on a permanent basis, as previously planned.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union and the countries of the “Big Seven” (G7) may approve the introduction of a ceiling price for the purchase of Russian oil at the level of 60-70 dollars per barrel. The price ceiling can be set at $70, countries plan to start applying the restriction from December 5.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not supply oil to countries that set a price ceiling. On November 21, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak once again stated this, noting that Russia would rather reorient supplies to other markets or reduce production.