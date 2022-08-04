In detail, EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell denounced China’s scheduled military exercises around Taiwan.

However, Borrell also said that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island was “unjustified”.

“There is no justification for using a visit as an excuse for hostile military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for lawmakers from our country to make international visits,” Borrell said in a tweet from Phnom Penh, where he is holding talks with regional powers.

On the other hand, the foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries warned Thursday that the crisis over Taiwan could lead to “open disputes” as China prepares to hold massive military exercises off the island, according to AFP.

A joint statement issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministers said the situation “could destabilize the region and thus could eventually lead to miscalculations, dangerous confrontations, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences between major powers.”

Washington criticizes

In Washington, a senior US official described, on Wednesday, Chinese military exercises in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as “irresponsible”, warning of the risk of the situation spiraling out of control.

“We believe what China is doing here is irresponsible,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR.

On Wednesday, Beijing prepared to hold military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit to the island, which China considers part of its territory.

“When the military engages in a series of activities that include the possibility of conducting missile tests, live-fire exercises, fighter planes flying in the sky and ships moving at sea, the possibility of some kind of accident is real,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan urged Beijing to de-escalate tension in the Taiwan Strait, saying, “What we hope is that the People’s Republic of China will act responsibly and avoid the kind of escalation that could lead to error or miscalculation, whether in the air or at sea,” according to the French agency.

Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday morning after a visit in which she defied threats from Beijing, which considered the arrival of the second-most-ranking US official to the island a major provocation, before announcing the holding of military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, one of the world’s busiest waterways.

After its departure, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced late Wednesday that 27 Chinese warplanes entered the island’s “Addis” air defense identification zone.

Over the past two years, Beijing has increased its military sorties in the Taiwanese “Adez” region.

Taiwan Defense Ministry website under attack

In another development, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said today, Thursday, that its website has been attacked and temporarily suspended, adding that it is working closely with other authorities to enhance cyber security as tension with China escalates, according to Reuters.

Several government websites in Taiwan, including the Presidential Office website, were hit by cyber attacks from abroad earlier in the week, some of which were launched by China and Russia, authorities said.