During a summit in Washington DC on Friday, Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and US President Joe Biden stressed the need to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries at a time when Iran is working to enrich uranium enough to achieve its long-term goal of building a nuclear bomb, according to the Guardian.

British sources indicated that concerns were raised about sharing nuclear technology as part of the growing alliance between Tehran and Moscow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made clear at a summit in London last week that Russia was sharing technology with Iran, including nuclear technology and space intelligence. Blinken warned that these activities undermine global stability and increase insecurity.

Britain, France and Germany have also warned that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium has “grown significantly,” raising concerns about its ability to build a nuclear bomb in the near future.

However, it is not yet clear how technically capable Iran is to build a nuclear weapon, but cooperation with Russian experts could speed up the process, although Iran denies seeking to build a nuclear bomb.

According to the newspaper, these developments come at a sensitive time in the Middle East, as Iran’s continued support for Hamas and Hezbollah is considered a direct threat to Israel, which is monitoring developments in the Iranian nuclear program with great concern.

Iran also began supplying Russia with Shahed drones since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and helped Moscow build a factory to produce more of the drones to bomb Ukrainian targets.

In light of this growing alliance between Iran and Russia, Western concerns are growing about the impact of this partnership on the global balance and stability in the region.