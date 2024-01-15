Dina Mahmoud (London)

The ISIS terrorist organization's claim of responsibility for launching about 30 attacks in various regions of the world earlier this month rang alarm bells among the security and intelligence services in a number of capitals of major countries, amid fears that the organization has already returned to life. After years of inactivity.

Counter-terrorism experts considered that these attacks, which occurred over the course of only 24 hours and included two terrorist bombings that struck Iran and killed about 100 people, in addition to other attacks in various parts of Africa and Asia, herald the period of calm that Western countries have enjoyed since the defeat of ISIS. » In Iraq and Syria several years ago, it may have come to an end.

These attacks seemed to confirm the increasing danger of the wing of this terrorist organization in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-Khorasan, especially after it expanded the scope of its targeting and operations to include Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, and the Maldives, in addition to claiming responsibility for attacks carried out in areas Other from the world. Specialists in the affairs of terrorist and extremist groups believe that the recent attacks raise worrying questions about how ISIS-Khorasan was able to enhance its capabilities to support the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in areas geographically distant from it, such as European countries, which indicates that it may have succeeded in adapting. With the pressures resulting from the security campaigns he is exposed to, as Al-Qaeda did before.

Among the factors that also raise concerns among Western security and intelligence services at the present time in this regard is the ability of ISIS, in general, to recruit what are known as “lone wolves,” which are terrorists who are prepared to act alone, without receiving material support from the organization. Or they are directly subordinate to his leadership structure, which makes it more difficult to monitor them in advance and thwart their plans.

Experts say that despite the decline in the pace of the organization's operations in Afghanistan and its environs, this is accompanied by an escalation in its danger in other regions, which represents an indicator that should receive the attention of security circles in the United States and its European allies.

According to experts, these developments require Western countries to be wary of ISIS’s attempts to exploit regional tensions and the current period of unrest in the Middle East to revive its ambitions to re-establish its “alleged caliphate,” which disintegrated over the past decade. In statements published by the American New York Post, security experts warned that the absence of terrorist attacks in Europe so far may not be due to ISIS not making sufficient efforts in this regard, but rather because the security services on the continent are still alert to attempts to This brutal organization struck Western interests.