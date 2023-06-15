Home page politics

Kiev documents Western components in Russian missiles such as the Kinzhal. A complaint to the G7 is being prepared. China also plays a role.

Munich/Kiev – The Kremlin in Moscow described them as allegedly invincible. But in early May, Ukraine reported that an American Patriot air defense system had shot down a Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal. Does this also come from the latest findings?

War in Ukraine: Apparently Western components in Russian missiles like the Kinschal

According to Kiev, it has found Western components in Russian rockets such as the Kinshah and in cruise missiles such as the Kalibr. He reports that Guardians. The Ukrainian government is preparing a written complaint to the G7 member states.

According to the protest letter that the British newspaper is said to have received, Western components were found in the Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles and in the Iskander and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which were fired at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure during the Ukraine war become.

Russian Hypersonic Missile: The Ch-47M2 Kinzhal attached to a Russian fighter jet. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Western microchips and other components, mostly imported from China, would be used to manufacture Russian cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, according to the document. Kiev therefore wants to protest with a presentation to the G7 members, he writes Guardians. The G7 is an informal association of the most important industrialized countries in the western world. In addition to Germany, these include the USA, Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan.

Ukraine war: Kiev is demanding more pressure from the West on sanctions against Russia

According to the report, Kiev is calling on the leading economies of the western world to “put pressure on countries that fail to act decisively”. A further tightening of export controls is being promoted. Russia has “adapted to the sanctions” and will produce 1,061 missiles this year, Ukraine has loudly warned Guardiansmore than twice as many as the 512 that went from the Russian defense industry to the army of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin in 2022.

According to Ukrainian sources, since the war began on February 24, 2022, Russian attackers have fired an estimated 6,000 rockets and cruise missiles, hitting 3,387 civilian targets. According to surveys in Kiev, 1,734 civilian victims have been killed or wounded as a result – as of mid-June 2023.

Kinzhal: Ukraine can supposedly fight Moscow’s hypersonic missile with Patriots

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile has an estimated range of up to 1000 kilometers, is about seven meters long and has a diameter of one meter. It has been fired several times since the Russian army invaded Ukraine in violation of international law. Initially, the Ukrainians seemed powerless, but the Patriot anti-aircraft system is said to be able to bring the hypersonic missile out of the sky before it hits its target. (pm)