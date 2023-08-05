After months of failed talks, more than 7,000 stevedores and other employees at 30 ports went on strike last month, then held another strike days later.

Labor unrest has paralyzed industries across Canada, costing the business sector nearly C$10 billion ($7.5 billion).

The International Warehousing and Warehousing Federation of Canada said in a statement late Friday that 75 percent of its members voted in favor of the deal “after five weeks of labor instability in British Columbia ports.”

It did not announce the details of the agreement, but the union said it includes increases in wages, grants and training, in addition to provisions that provide “certainty and stability” for workers.

The main issues behind the strikes were the automation of ports, the high cost of living and outsourcing.

In a joint statement, Labor Secretary Seamus O’Regan and Transportation Secretary Pablo Rodriguez called approval of the deal “good news for the employer, the union, and the many workers and businesses across Canada that rely on BC ports.”

Citing the “serious disruption to supply chains” caused by the port closures, they said they had ordered a review of the labor dispute in order to provide stability to trade and the supply chain going forward.

Last month, the trade union negotiation team agreed to an initial agreement to end the protests, before the union leaders rejected it and decided on a new strike.

Combined, 16 percent of all cargo handled in Canada passed through West Coast ports in 2020, according to the British Columbia Marine Business Owners Association.

The Port of Vancouver alone, the country’s largest, passes C$305 billion (US$230 billion) worth of goods annually and contributes C$11.9 billion to the country’s annual output.