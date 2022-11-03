ZAt a summit in Berlin, the heads of government of all six countries in the Western Balkans met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday. Scholz reiterated that the states should join the EU as soon as possible – they are North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He congratulated the participants on having managed to sign three agreements that should help create a regional market. The states undertake to mutually recognize their identity cards and their university and professional qualifications.

The conclusion of the agreement is seen in Berlin as a breakthrough. Serbia and Kosovo had long resisted it. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as a state and initially did not want the agreements to apply to bilateral relations with Pristina. Kosovo, on the other hand, wanted to emphasize its recognition as a nation.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Scholz and his team had worked hard to ensure that the agreements came about despite the reservations. The agreements still have to be ratified by the states. Next year they want to meet in Albania.

Scholz sees the integration of the western Balkan states in the EU as urgent for the security of Europe. Russia and China are exerting influence in the region. Moscow is trying to tarnish the reputation of NATO and the EU with disinformation. Montenegro and Albania have recently become targets of cyberattacks suspected of being by Russia or Iran – Rama mentioned this issue. In the past few months, Scholz had campaigned to revive the Berlin process, which has been supposed to lead the states into the EU since 2014. The Chancellor visited Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia in June.







Problem case Serbia

Serbia, which has had accession status to the EU since 2012, is considered problematic. President Aleksandar Vučić is also oriented towards Moscow; he has not joined the European sanctions against Russia. In September, Belgrade and Moscow signed an agreement on foreign policy consultations. Serbia also allows nationals of many nations to enter the Schengen area via the Western Balkans route without a visa. Illegal immigration to the EU runs heavily via the Balkan route.

The SPD called on Thursday to increase the pressure on Serbia. “As a country that wants to become a member of the European Union, Serbia cannot participate in alleged destabilization by third parties,” said deputy parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese of the Reuters agency.







Scholz received support in the SPD for his course of leading the Western Balkan states into the EU as quickly as possible. “An eastward expansion of the EU represents a clear gain in terms of our geopolitical interests,” says a position paper by the Seeheimer Kreis, to which 91 SPD members of the Bundestag belong, and which the FAZ has received in advance. This allows the EU to have a stronger external presence.

The accession process for Bosnia-Herzegovina in particular should be accelerated because there are tensions there that are also triggered “by extreme actors such as Russia”. MEPs are calling for the previous principle of unanimity in the EU to be abolished. According to the paper, this is “essential to speed up EU admission processes”.