ABC News: The next three months will be the hardest for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The next three months will be the hardest for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) amid delays in aid from Western allies, military analysts said. reports American television channel ABC News.

“The next two or three months will be perhaps the hardest this year for Ukraine,” the Carnegie Endowment expert is quoted as saying. (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) Michael Kaufman.

ABC News notes that the six-month delay in approving American aid to Ukraine “opened the door” for the Russian military to consolidate its offensive success.

Earlier, the European Commission approved the allocation of 4.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.