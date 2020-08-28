Russell Westbrook’s ill-fated trajectory in the Orlando bubble appears to be coming to an end. It all started when he was forced to start training later than his peers because of the positive for coronavirus. Despite this, the Californian point guard was able to play normally the first 5 games that the Rockets played in Orlando.

However, Westbrook was injured after Game 6, in which the Spurs were faced. The former Thunder has already missed a total of 6 games. The 31-year-old could not be against the Pacers or the Sixers and has also missed the first 4 games of the tie against the Thunder.

That quadriceps injury in his right leg kept him off the court indefinitely. An indefinite time that seems to have ended. Westrbrook has taken advantage of the NBA’s 72-hour suspension to continue to gain form and physical strength. Although if the game had been played at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday, the California guard could have been from the game, the 3 transition days have allowed the Rockets ‘0’ to play their first 5 against 5 since fell injured.

In an information advanced by ESPN, Wesbrook showed the usual explosiveness that he shows in his careers in that stake in training on Thursday.. In this way, Wesbrook will return in the fifth game, with a date yet to be determined. So far in the tie, the Rockets have shown 2 totally opposite faces.

In the first two meetings, they prevailed with solvency. Those of D’Antoni displayed their best outside game and developed an outstanding zonal defense, disarming the powerful inside game of Donovan’s.. However, the good feelings of the first 2 games were diluted in the following stakes. In addition to a notable improvement for the Thunder, led by Chris Paul, the Rockets significantly lowered their scoring level from the perimeter, their main source of scoring.

The return of Westbrook will undoubtedly be a spur for the Rockets and will add another point of tension on the court, due to the past crossed between several of the heavyweights of both teams. Until his injury. the American international point guard had averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assistsTherefore, his presence will be a fundamental addition to the Rockets’ offensive game and one more danger for the Thunder.