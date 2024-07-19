Los Angeles (AFP)

Russell Westbrook is set to join the Denver Nuggets, who have relinquished the NBA title this season, as a free agent in a deal that includes his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, and his new team, the Utah Jazz, according to the Denver Post.

The 35-year-old is reportedly set to join the Nuggets on the same day he moved to the Jazz from the Clippers, where he played last season, in a scenario very similar to 2023 when the Jazz included him in a trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before giving him up to the Clippers without him playing a single game.

Traveling seems to have become a seasonal path for Westbrook since his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, after defending its colors since 2008, as the Nuggets will be the sixth team he has signed with since then, with the Jazz being included in these calculations, although he did not play with them in 2023, and will not play with them next season, according to reports.

Since leaving the Thunder, the nine-time All-Star and 2017 MVP has represented the Houston Rockets (2019-20), Washington Wizards (2020-21), Lakers (2021-23) and Clippers (2023-24) in addition to signing with the Jazz.

ESPN reported that the Clippers will receive from the Jazz the services of playmaker Kris Dunn, a second-round draft pick, and some cash.

Westbrook, who leads the league’s all-time triple-double record (199), will leave the Clippers after having his worst season, starting in 11 games in the regular season and recording 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, which is the average per game.

If he joins the Nuggets, he will play alongside Serbian star Nikola Jokic, who is fourth on the list of players who have achieved the most triple-doubles, with 130.

The Nuggets relinquished the 2023 NBA title after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, losing the series to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-3 in May.