There are only two teams, out of 30 total, that have not won a game in this strange start to the strange 2020-21 NBA season. And only one of the two (the other is the Detroit Pistons) has played five games already: Washington Wizards. The sixth 0-5 to start, it is said soon, from 2012-13 for the capital team. In four of the previous five there was no playoffs at the end of the road. So the matter is clear. Or so it seems because, in addition, the calendar is not an excuse either: the defeats have come against Sixers (a great team) and two per head against Orlando Magic (a good team, nothing more) and Chicago Bulls … which was 0-3 before this double duel and is now 2-3.

Plus: four of the five losses have been in Washington. Even if there is no public, the local factor is supposed to bring comfort in times of pandemic and complicated travel. And on the last day of the year, everything seemed to have lined up for the Wizards to debut: the Bulls left Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacono grounded, per sanitary protocols. It did not seem, then, a day for the Wizards to concede 133 points (130-133), but it is that his defense is supremely incompetent, one of the worst the NBA has seen in a long time, on its way to being historically bad if it continues like this when the sample is larger. In three games of a, I repeat, more or less comfortable schedule, they have conceded at least 120 points. A frontcourt weak back (Avdija, Hachimura, Bryant) and the Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal couple, who at some point will have to be remembered that the track has two sides. And the matches are won, many times, in the one that interests them the least.

In an even final, Westbrook lost a duel with LaVine, the Bulls made the free throws and, with 5 seconds left, the Wizards made a throw-in in which Hachimura tried, without any need with so much time left, to put a pass from his basket on the line of three of his attack, where it was not caught by Thomas Bryant. A hail mary that did not even seem to come to mind and that reinforced the sensation of sainete transmitted by a team that has more problems than that (it is the main one right now) rickety defense: Davis Bertans, who has signed for five years and 80 million, has not yet found the point. This time, 0/8 and 0/6 in triples (10/35 in the season) for a player the Wizards need in the second unit but who in theory would be a better fit (although it is another mess on defense) alongside Beal and Westbrook, a backcourt where it seems a matter of time before the tensions arrive. Beal finished with 28 points and Westbrook, who left without speaking, with 22, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

That’s four triple-doubles in four games with the Wizards for Westbrook. And four losses. His teams have lost six straight games in which he has added a triple-double, something that has never happened to anyone in history. And while it is not the culprit of all the evils of the Wizards, it is not the solution for now and lengthens the shadow of thunderous statistics over his career … and cruelly hollow.

The Bulls, who did enough to lose, at least had the complicity of adversity. And they held on to the game until it went ahead with good contribution from two veterans like Thad Young (15 points) and an Otto Porter who added 28 and 12 rebounds, surely his best game with the Bulls. In addition, LaVine finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, and some good defense at the end (which is unusual) and Coby White was very irregular but finished with 16 points and 10 assists, the top of his still young career. The Bulls have gone from 0-3 to 2-3. Something of merit is for them, of course … but the impression is that it has more to do with the double date with youus Wizards who are, right now, a painful team in which the season can be terribly long between, yes, triple-double and triple-double of Russell Westbrook …