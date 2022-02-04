Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers)

Base. 33 years. Statistics 2021-22: 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists. After nine appearances in the All Star Game between 2011 and 2020, with two MVPs (2015 and 2016), the absence of Russell Westbrook, who was not there last year, when he played for the Wizards, has ceased to be news, and is not now, in his first and convulsive season in the Lakers. Two editions in a row without him, who had not been absent from 2014 until last year, in Atlanta. And, although the truth is that their numbers are still good, the sensations have not been at all. The happy effect of his return home to play in his native Los Angeles faded quickly, the mix with LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains unclear late in the season, and Westbrook seems caught up in his own contradictions, not knowing whether to force and either corner the game or adjust to the presence of LeBron and Davis. With less impact and less shine than usual, and as one of the main actors of what is now an annus horribilis of the Los Angeles Lakers, it was almost impossible to wait for Westbrook in this All Star 2022. Although, yes, his numbers are not bad in the thick line and it still has flashes of the atomic player that it has been… but that is less and less.