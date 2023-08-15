Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Despite successes, Ukraine’s victory in the war against Russia seems far away. A historian expresses the first doubts about the future support of the West.

KIEV – Ukraine has been trying since June to recapture occupied areas in the south and east of the country with an offensive against Russia. But Ukraine’s armed forces are slow to make gains, and while the West appears to be supplying enough arms not to lose the Ukraine war, not enough to win either. The historian Mark Galeotti explains why there is no end in sight to the Ukraine war and what the biggest problem in the negotiations between the two warring parties is.

According to Galeotti, Ukraine has not been done any favors by optimistic forecasts of “a quick and easy victory”, as he did in the British TheTimes writes. The expectations are now unrealistically high – a disadvantage for Kiev. Although the country is currently better positioned than Russia, the successes are small. “There is still a month or two left in which Ukraine could make a breakthrough – in November the winter rains will start in the southern Zaporizhia region, which would really complicate conditions.”

When will the Ukraine war end? Historians do not expect Ukraine to win quickly

According to the historian, the probability of a major breakthrough on the southern front before the onset of winter is not impossible, but is decreasing. Anyone who hoped or expected “that the war would end this year will probably be disappointed,” the historian gives a pessimistic prognosis.

A press officer stands on a destroyed Russian tank in a village in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © NurPhoto/Imago

Instead of a quick end to the Ukraine war, Galeotti expected “this war to be fought on a longer schedule.” According to the historian, on the one hand, it could be said that “this summer’s fighting is preparing Ukrainians for greater victories next spring.” For greater success, however, more Western equipment is needed, “for example, US Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets” and, above all, they “get more time to practice it”.

End of Ukraine war: “West will think twice about permanent support”

Therein lies the problem. Military experts keep emphasizing that a victory for Ukraine in the fight against Russia is largely dependent on arms deliveries from the West, especially from the USA and Germany. But neither country has ever publicly pledged unconditional support to Ukraine. This problem was recently emphasized by the former commander-in-chief of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges. “The West, led by the US and Germany, [hat] never said that our goal is a Ukrainian victory,” said Hodges.

Galeotti describes the consequence of the reluctance of the West further in TheTimes: Neither Kiev nor Moscow are currently ready for meaningful negotiations and instead insist on different developments. While Kyiv is doing everything it can to liberate more territory and thus create a better basis for talks with the West, Moscow plans to endure this year’s counter-offensive and hopes that “the standoff will prompt the West to twice talk about permanent support for Ukraine to think”.

End of the war: US-Moscow talks behind Ukraine’s back?

Past research has already shown that the US may be open to talks with Moscow. A former US official is said to have held secret talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to talk about negotiations to end the Ukraine war. The Russian author and activist Garry Kasparov also recently wrote in one comment for the Kyiv Post:

“My concern is that the Biden administration dreams of making immoral ‘land for peace’ deals with war criminal Putin instead of giving Ukraine all the weapons it needs to win the war quickly and save lives.” The fear is currently based on circumstantial evidence, “but it is based on the long track record of Biden officials and their unsavory relationships with Putin and other dictatorships.” According to historian Galeotti, some other Russian strategists and Western analysts expect Donald Trump to win the US presidential election again next year, which could mean that the US could pull out of the Ukraine war.

End of the Ukraine war: “Everyone involved must think more seriously about long-term war plans”

According to Galeotti, the war will continue to be protracted and likely to depend on the long-term combat capability of Ukraine’s armed forces, which are already showing signs of war fatigue. The historian therefore demands: “Instead, it is time for all those involved to think more seriously about their long-term war plans, which could eventually create the conditions for thinking about some kind of peace.” (nz)