The Guardian: Western countries should create their own peace plan for Ukraine

Western countries should develop their own peace initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. With such an offer spoke ex-British military intelligence officer Frank Ledwidge in The Guardian column.

At the same time, he noted, the created plan may differ from that proposed by Ukraine. “More than ever, the West needs to come together around a realistic, viable long-term plan with an achievable end result,” the former military man stressed. Otherwise, the Ukrainian conflict runs the risk of dragging on for several years, he added.

According to Ledwidge, the West has already begun to take steps in this direction, considering the possibility of territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the office of NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen allowed the exchange of Ukrainian territories for membership in the alliance. He acknowledged that this could be a solution to the conflict.