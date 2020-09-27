Highlights: Mayawati wants to gain edge on the strength of Dalit-Muslim alliance

Mayawati has fielded Muslim candidates in three of the four seats in West UP.

There is a seat reserve, due to this, the Dalit candidate has to be forced

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati wants to gain an edge on the strength of the Dalit-Muslim alliance in West UP. Now this plan has also been revealed. Mayawati has fielded Muslim candidates in three of the four seats in West UP. There is a seat reserve because it is a compulsion to field a Dalit candidate from here.

Mayawati is now re-emphasizing the old Dalit-Muslim equation. This means that Mayawati is set to contest the 2017 election by-election. Especially in West UP, the number of Dalits and Muslims is also very high. Analysts believe that Muslims in the region also trust BSP more than the Samajwadi Party (SP).

What is the preparation of BSP in the by-election?

Political experts also believe that if it happens that the Muslims unilaterally move towards the BSP, the by-election may lead to a Maya lottery. In fact, the BSP fielded 97 Muslim candidates in UP out of a total of 403 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. After the Bikeru scandal, the BSP raised the issue of persecution of Brahmins loudly. Initiated to give them a stake in the party organization. Political pundits believed that in this election, Brahmins would get a share by adopting 2007 formula. The 2017 by-election strategy now looks for Dalit Muslim unity.

Then use this formula

The four seats in West UP are Rampur’s Swar, Bulandshahr Sadar, Amroha’s Naugawa Sadat and Firozabad’s Tundla. Tundla is the reserve. From there Sanjeev Kumar Chak has been made a candidate. From the remaining three seats, Swar (Rampur), Shafiq Ansari, the husband of the municipality chairman, Block Head Haji Yunus, brother of the former MLA from Bulandshahr Sadar and Furkan Ahmed, a Muslim face from Naugawa Sadat (Amroha), have been made candidates. According to experts, the BSP believes that the BJP lost all seats in the Muslim-dominated Moradabad division in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Muslims unitedly voted for the SP-BAP alliance. In such a situation, she wants to use 2019 once again in the by-elections.

‘… then a big message can be given’

According to sources, the Swar and Naugawan Sadat seats are in Moradabad division. Are in a Muslim majority area. Bulandshahr is Dalit-dominated and Haji Haleem has won by joining with Muslims here. The second BSP thinktake also believes that out of the eight assembly seats, it did not have a single seat at the moment. It had six BJP and two SPs. If the Dalit Muslim equation bets on one or two seats, a big message can be given against the Yogi government before 2022.