Kiev has made recurring requests to countries in the organization; Secretary-General says war is in “decisive phase”

The secretary general of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, said that the alliance will receive more lots with “heavy weapons” coming soon. The objective, according to him, is to send them to Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

The statement was given in an interview with the German newspaper handelsblattpublished this Sunday (15.jan.2023).

“The recent promises of heavy weapons equipment are important. I expect more in the near future”, stated Stoltenberg.

The Secretary General said that the war in Europe is in a “decisive phase” and that it is necessary to provide the Ukrainians “the weapons they need to win” the conflict.

On Friday (20.jan.2023), representatives of Ukraine’s allied countries should meet at the Ramstein air base, in Germany, to discuss the next steps.

Stoltenberg claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin was wrong to attack the neighboring country. “He overestimated the strength of his own forces. We’ve seen your mistakes, your lack of confidence, your leadership issues, your bad equipment.“, he declared.

The NATO secretary general says that the Russians have already shown that they are willing to “suffer great casualties” for “Achieve your goals”.