West side story, also known as Love Without Barriers, is an acclaimed 1960s American musical that won awards and the hearts of viewers. Decades after its release, Steven Spielberg is set to release a remake of the instant classic.

What will the movie be about?

“On the West side of New York, two street gangs vie for hegemony of a neighborhood: the Sharks and the Jets. It is a play that modernizes Shakespeare’s story of Romeo and Juliet, with dances and music in between, ”the review indicates.

Watch the West side story trailer here

“West Side story has been that lingering temptation that I’ve finally given in to,” the director explained to Vanity Fair previously. In addition, he revealed that the songs of the musical were the first pieces of songs that could be heard in his house, so they are an inherent part of his life.

Cast from West side story

As for casting, Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ansel Elgort (Tony) top the list as the leads. Also present is Rita Moreno, one of the original actresses and an Oscar winner for her portrayal of Anita, who returns with the character of Valentina.

Other participants are Ariana DeBosé (Anita), Rachel Zegler (María), David Álvarez (Bernardo) and Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino). Nothing less than a diverse cast of actors of Latino or Puerto Rican descent portray the Hispanic characters.

West side story release date

The premiere of West side story It is scheduled for December 18, 2021.