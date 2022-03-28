Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

split

A US expert is convinced of the victory of Ukraine against Russia. He’s already thinking ahead – and is calling for a Marshall Plan like that after the Second World War.

WASHINGTON, DC – Ukraine has already won the war with the aggressor Russia. This seemingly unorthodox opinion is shared by a former adviser to the US State Department. In an article in the political magazine TheAtlantic Eliot A. Cohen follows the question he asked himself as to why the West has not yet recognized that Ukraine won the war.

The fact is that the Russian invasion is apparently not going as planned for Vladimir Putin. The war has been going on for over a month and Ukrainian troops are fiercely resisting. Cohen is convinced that Western experts on the Russian military were completely wrong several times in their assessment of the course of the war.

They first predicted a quick Russian victory, then argued that Russia was learning from its mistakes and regrouping. Now they tended to judge that the war was not over and that the Russian troops outnumbered them. “Their analytical failures will be just one of the elements of this war worth investigating in the future,” writes the professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

“The West should recognize Ukraine’s victory”: Ex-US adviser even calls for Marshall Plan

A Ukrainian soldier looks out of a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, in the Kyiv region. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Doubts about Russia’s military success also fuel instances of apparent lack of motivation among Russian soldiers – even within the National Guard. Contested and strategically important cities such as the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol have not yet been taken – even if humanitarian catastrophes are taking place there.

The fact that Western states do not clearly see Ukraine’s superiority is partly due to the fact that there are only a few military analysts for the country and the West has not noticed the progress made by Ukraine’s military since 2014 clearly enough. “The Ukrainian military has proven not only motivated and well-managed, but also tactically adept, integrating light infantry with anti-tank weapons, drones and artillery fire to repeatedly defeat much larger Russian military formations,” Cohen said in his post for TheAtlantic.

In his estimation, the human dimension of the Russian troops is crucial. The expert’s thesis: Even numerical superiority and state-of-the-art technology cannot compensate for the reluctance in their own ranks in the course of the escalating Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine war: US expert speaks out in favor of the Marshall Plan – like after the Second World War

“The failure of almost all of Russia’s airstrikes, its inability to destroy Ukraine’s air force and air defense system, and the week-long paralysis of the 40-mile supply column north of Kyiv are significant,” says the ex-US adviser. The losses on the Russian side are also staggering.

The observations testified to “an army that is not ready to fight.” He also refers to the Russian generals killed in the war. “Half a dozen generals were killed either by poor signal security or in a desperate attempt to resolve things at the front lines,” writes Eliot A. Cohen.

Reliable figures on Russian losses are not available – but Cohen assumes that at least 30,000 Russian soldiers have been taken out of action through death, imprisonment or disappearance. That corresponds to at least 15 percent of the invading army.

Ukraine war: Expert considers Russian “mass capitulations” possible

War reporting plays a sometimes distorting role. Pictures of destroyed hospitals and blocks of flats and news of dead children would convey the brutality of the war, but not the military reality. “When the Russians level a city and slaughter its civilians, they probably haven’t killed the defenders, who will do extraordinary and effective things from the rubble to retaliate against the invaders,” Cohen said.

He adds: “If the Ukrainians continue to win, we could see more visible collapses of Russian units and perhaps mass surrenders and desertions.” Cohen now calls for particularly far-sighted support from the West. This includes, among other things, a new Marshall Plan to rebuild the Ukrainian economy – as it did after the Second World War.

Cohen says Putin will get in touch if he needs an exit strategy. “Until then, the way to end the war with a minimum of human suffering is to keep going,” he said. (aka)