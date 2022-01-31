Demonstration against the crackdown in Xinjiang held last week by Amnesty International near the French National Assembly in Paris| Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Next Friday (4), with the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing will become the first city in history to have hosted both the Winter and Summer Olympics (this one in 2008).

However, just as the 1980 Moscow Summer Games were marred by the US and allied boycott of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Beijing-2022 will begin with the stain of the diplomatic boycott of Americans and other Western countries – athletes will still compete. in the Chinese capital, but there will be no presence of authorities from these nations.

The main focus of this protest is the persecution of the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.

In December, the Uighur Court, a people’s court set up in London by English lawyer Geoffrey Nice, found that China had committed torture, crimes against humanity and genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the region.

The court noted that hundreds of thousands of Uighurs (with some estimates putting numbers in excess of 1 million) have been detained by Chinese authorities in recent years and reported situations such as deportation or forced transfer, torture, rape, sexual violence, forced sterilization, persecution and disappearance. forced, among others.

The court also concluded that genocide took place in Xinjiang, with policies such as imposing conditions to reduce the number of Uighur births (which consisted of orchestrating the immigration of Han people, the majority in China, and the emigration of Uighurs through incarceration, thus making it difficult to perpetuate this ethnic group, in addition to sterilizations and forced abortions) and forced transfer of children.

In addition to the diplomatic boycott of Beijing-2022, US President Joe Biden signed a law in December to ban imports from Xinjiang, due to a “refutable presumption” that all products in the region are manufactured through forced labour. Imports from Xinjiang will only be allowed if there is evidence that the product was not made with forced labour.

In the end, the West sends mixed signals about the crackdown on the Uighurs, because two recent events suggest that, despite the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games and the new American law, concern for this minority is not exactly a priority. .

Investor Chamath Palihapitiya caused a stir when he declared in an interview with an American podcast that “nobody cares what is happening to the Uighurs”. “You talk about it because you really care, and I think it’s cool that you really care, the rest of us don’t. I’m just telling a very harsh and ugly truth,” Palihapitiya told the podcast host.

The Golden State Warriors basketball team, in which the investor is a minority partner, was quick to release a statement in which it pointed out that Palihapitiya’s views do not reflect those of the team.

Amid much criticism, Palihapitiya backtracked and acknowledged “lack of empathy” in his statements. “As a refugee, my family fled from a country (Sri Lanka) with its own set of human rights issues, so this is something that is part of my life experience. To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or anywhere else. Full stop,” he wrote on Twitter.

Turning a blind eye to human rights violations

Another recent fact was not an explicit statement like Palihapitiya’s, but it also provoked a reaction.

On New Year’s Eve, Tesla, the electric car maker owned by billionaire Elon Musk, opened a showroom in Xinjiang. The Democracy Without Borders movement pointed out in a statement that “the company could lead a movement in defense of democracy and freedom, but chose to ignore that”.

“We understand that by installing itself in a country that clearly does not respect human rights and freedoms, the company reinforces and contributes to acts of violation, since it is ignoring everything that is happening around the factory,” added the movement. “Tesla’s new showroom highlights how China’s economic relevance and business expansion opportunity trumps human rights protection.”

On Twitter, Republican Senator Marco Rubio also criticized Musk. “Nationless corporations are helping the Chinese Communist Party to cover up genocide and slave labor in the region,” he said.

In a recent article for the BBC website, journalist Robin Brant pointed out that the Tesla-Xinjiang relationship is just a sample of an uncomfortable reality: with an eye on lower production costs and the immense Chinese market, large Western corporations have for years ignored the human rights violations in China – Volkswagen, for example, has a factory in Xinjiang, Brant recalled.

“China’s leaders say the Winter Games are about rising above political issues. It’s a distinction that some of the companies looking to expand or establish themselves in what they see as an irresistible market want you to make as well.”