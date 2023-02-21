According to the Russian president, before the start of the war, Ukraine had devised a “punitive” action in Donbass

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) that Western countries, led by the United States, seek “unlimited power” on world geopolitics. The Russian leader affirmed that there is, among the group, a project “anti-Russia” since the 19th century. full of speech (157 KB)

Putin’s speech was made in a speech at the Federal Assembly on the eve of the 1 year anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Friday (24.Feb). According to the Russian president, before the start of the conflict, on February 24, 2022, Kiev had already devised a “bloody punitive action” in Donbass, a region comprising the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk, which has triggered the conflict in Eastern Europe since 2014.

Putin stressed that the war in Ukraine was promoted by Western countries. “They unleashed the war, and we used force to stop it.”he said.

He compared the investment made by G7 countries in support of Ukraine. According to the Russian leader, US$ 150 billion (R$ 775 billion in the current conversion) has already been allocated in economic and military support to Kiev. By contrast, the group of countries only sent $60 billion (R$310 billion) in support of poor people, Putin said.

However, he stressed that Russia is not at war with the Ukrainian people and stated that Kiev residents have become “hostages” of the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The people of Ukraine themselves have become hostages of the Kiev regime and its Western masters.”he stated.

The Russian president also announced a special fund for military personnel who died during the conflict in Eastern Europe and ruled out the possibility of negotiating an end to the war in the near future, citing threats to the integrity of the territory with militarization on European borders. “The more Western long-range systems reach Ukraine, the more we will be forced to push the threat away from our borders”said Putin.

BIDEN IN KIEV

Biden visited Ukraine on Monday (20.Feb) and walked through the streets of Kiev alongside the head of the Ukrainian Executive. The leaders visited the Monastery of São Miguel das Cúpulas Douradas.

There, they placed flowers on the Wall of Memory – where photos of more than 4,500 soldiers who died since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 are displayed – and observed 1 minute of silence.



disclosure/Government of Ukraine – 20.Feb.2023 Zelensky and Biden lay flowers at the monument in memory of those who died for Ukraine



disclosure/Government of Ukraine – 20.Feb.2023 Zelensky and Biden visit St. Michael of the Golden Domes Monastery

During the visit to the Monastery, emergency sirens were heard. The alarm was raised by a Russian MIG fighter that took off from Belarus, which borders northern Ukraine.

At the Mariinsky Palace, Biden announced $500 million (R$2.6 billion) in additional assistance to Ukraine. She said that the details will be released in a few days, but that the package would include more military equipment such as artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and airborne surveillance radars.

Watch (2min32s):