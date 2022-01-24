The West left no doubt on Monday that it is deeply concerned about an imminent Russian escalation in Ukraine and that it will respond collectively. US President Joe Biden convened his European allies for a video conference on Monday evening and NATO underlined that the eastern flank is being reinforced as a deterrent. The EU tried to show unity, is preparing sanctions and promised Kiev 1.2 billion euros in emergency aid.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops and equipment around Ukraine, but insists it has no intention of invading the country. It is precisely the West that by moving weapons and manpower and spreading fake news tensions are mounting, Moscow said Monday. Russia demands that Ukraine never join NATO and that the alliance withdraw from Eastern Europe. Consultations have not brought the West and Moscow closer together.

The UK withdrew some diplomats from Kiev after the US on Sunday called on family members of embassy staff to leave the country. Ukraine called those measures premature. The EU sees no reason to evacuate yet. Foreign Minister Hoekstra (CDA) said that the Netherlands is monitoring the situation hour by hour.

Biden was set to meet Monday evening from the White House with key European allies on how to keep Russia from escalating. The talks will include leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Poland, as well as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel.

Fighter Planes

Stoltenberg again underlined that NATO will do whatever it takes to defend the territory. He said it is being considered also in the southeast battlegroups to station. After Russia’s annexation of Crimea, NATO has stationed 4,000 troops in the Baltic States and Poland. The Netherlands participates in such an international association in Lithuania with just under three hundred soldiers.

A number of countries have already made commitments: the Netherlands is sending two fighter jets to Bulgaria in April, Spain is sending planes to Bulgaria and ships to the Black Sea, Denmark is sending a frigate and F16 fighter planes to Lithuania. The US has placed 8,500 military personnel on alert, the Pentagon said.

On Monday, European foreign ministers instructed the Commission to quickly prepare a robust sanction package. According to EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell, the diplomatic effort to find a solution is paramount, but if that fails, the EU is ready with a clear answer. In the meantime, the EU is contributing to Ukraine’s resilience.

President Macron wants to talk to President Putin about de-escalation in the coming days. On Wednesday, representatives of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Paris to discuss the failed peace process in eastern Ukraine.