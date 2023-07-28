From one case to 6, with one death. Thus, within a week, the national balance of West Nile infections changed, according to the latest bulletin released by the Higher Institute of Health on the impact of the virus transmitted by species of mosquitoes now native to our country. AND in an Italy faced with the effects of climate change on the environment and on health, “it is possible to predict a heavier seasonaccording to the virologist of the State University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco. it is easy to imagine how “humid heat, floods” create “the best environmental conditions for the reproduction and growth of mosquitoes and insects that are potential carriers of disease”.

Pregliasco invites you to read the numbers communicated by the ISS first of all in a positive way, “for the surveillance and identification of cases that allows us to carry out prevention” passing from “a communication without alarmist tones – he specifies – but with the aim of informing and empower citizens to do their part”, as well as to “consult a doctor following any suspicious clinical manifestations”.

The ISS itself, in the report on the West Nile virus updated to 26 July, highlights the risk “that the circulation of this or other pathogens transmitted by insects could increase in the coming weeks”. To date, points out the institute, “there is no vaccine for West Nile fever. Although vaccines are being studied, for the moment the only preventive tool against the spread of the infection is above all the reduction of exposure to mosquito bites during the period favorable to transmission”.

“Therefore – recommends the ISS – it is advisable to protect yourself from bites and prevent mosquitoes from reproducing easily: using repellents and wearing long trousers and long-sleeved shirts, when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk; using mosquito nets on the windows and staying in air-conditioned environments; frequently emptying containers with stagnant water (for example, buckets, flower pots and saucers, basins, bins) and covering the immovable ones; often changing the water in the bowls for the animals; emptying the paddling pools when not in use”.