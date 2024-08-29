Spain is located in health alert due to the second largest outbreak of the West Nile virus, that has been present in the country since the authorities began to monitor this disease in 2007. So far, there have been registered 47 confirmed cases and five deathswhich represents an increase of 123 percent compared to the 21 cases reported in all of 2023, according to the media Channel 26.

This virus, transmitted to humans mainly through the bite of infected mosquitoes, has caused particular concern in the regions of Andalusia and Extremadura.

The province of Seville, specifically in Andalusiahas been the most affected, concentrating 35 of the confirmed cases of the season. Extremadura, for its part, has notified its first 12 cases. These figures exceed those recorded in 2020, when a peak of 77 cases was reached, of which 56 occurred in Seville, 15 in Cádiz and 6 in Badajoz.

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on birds that have the virus.

What is West Nile virus?

This disease It is transmitted through mosquito bites who have acquired the virus by feeding on infected birds. Outside of humans, equines such as horsesdonkeys and zebras are other animal species that can be affected.

Health authorities have warned that the virus is It can present asymptomatically in 80 percent of cases, however, In less than 1 percent it can develop into serious complications such as meningitis, encephalitis or paralysis, with a 10 percent mortality risk among those who develop these symptoms.

Most cases are asymptomatic.

What are the most common symptoms?

According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)indicate that “approximately one in 5 people who become infected will present fever along with other symptoms such as headachepain in the body and joints, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.”

They also emphasize that the people most vulnerable to the virus are those greater than 50 years and people with pathologies such as hypertension, diabetes, canceror some associated with kidney problems.

Andalusia and Extremadura are the cities in Spain most affected by the situation.

What measures are being taken?

The community of Coria del Rioa municipality that has registered Two of the five deaths in the province of Seville The city council has asked the government to create a permanent working group that includes the Junta de Andalucía, the affected municipalities and the provincial councils. According to the city council, the magnitude of the problem requires a coordinated and urgent response that transcends the local level.

On the other hand, in Extremadura, some mayors have asked Greater collaboration from the regional government to be able to implement measures that reduce the presence of mosquitoes in the area, a problem they indicate comes from some time ago and which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits by administrations.

Recommendations to take into account

The leaders of the affected cities They have asked the population to take additional precautionssuch as avoiding outdoor activities and at times close to dawn or dusk and also Install mosquito nets in houses in order to prevent new outbreaks of the virus.

