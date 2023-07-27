Six confirmed cases of infection of West Nile in humans and one death is counted, notified in Lombardy, while the Provinces with proven circulation rise to 27 and 6 Regions are involved. These are some data from the bulletin published by the Higher Institute of Health on the situation and prevention of the virus.

Of the 6 confirmed cases of infection in humans – it was only one in the previous Iss bulletin- three manifested in the neuro-invasive form (2 Lombardy, 1 Emilia-Romagna), 2 cases identified in blood donors (1 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Piedmont), 1 case of fever (1 Lombardy). The first case of West Nile virus infection in humans of the season was reported from Emilia-Romagna in July in the province of Parma. The six Regions involved are: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily and Sardinia.

This year – recalls the ISS – The insect disease transmission season had an early start in Italy. The circulation of the West Nile virus, in fact, has been confirmed by the presence of the virus in mosquito pools and birdlife in the country as early as May. Consequently, prevention measures on transfusions and transplants were activated early in the affected areas. According to the Institute, it is possible that the circulation of this or other insect-borne pathogens could increase in the coming weeks.