There were 61 new human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) reported between 22 and 28 August, slightly fewer than the 72 reported the previous week. Since the beginning of May 2024, when surveillance started, 232 cases have been reported in Italy confirmed cases of WNV infection in humans (171 in the previous bulletin) and 8 deaths reported (1 Piedmont, 4 Veneto, 1 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2 Emilia-Romagna). These are the updated data from the integrated surveillance bulletin for West Nile and Usutu virus, released today by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Of the cases reported since May, 131 have manifested themselves in the neuro-invasive form (4 Piedmont, 1 Lombardy, 27 Veneto, 5 Friuli Venezia Giulia, 80 Emilia-Romagna, 3 Campania, 2 Puglia, 1 Calabria, 1 Sardinia, 2 cases imported from the United States and 5 from Albania), 29 are asymptomatic cases identified in blood donors (2 Piedmont, 8 Lombardy, 5 Veneto, 2 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 11 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Campania), 72 cases of fever (2 Piedmont, 1 Lombardy, 46 Veneto, 20 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Calabria, 1 case imported from Oman and 1 from Morocco). The first autochthonous human case of WNV infection of the season was reported by Emilia-Romagna on June 26 in the province of Modena. The number of Provinces with demonstrated circulation of WNV in vectors/animals/humans belonging to 11 Regions rises to 36.

In the same period, a case of Usutu virus was reported in the province of Modena.