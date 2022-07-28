In Italy, from the beginning of June to July 26, 42 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported (Wnv) in humans, including 15 last week, according to the latest weekly bulletin of the West Nile-Usutu virus integrated surveillance of the Higher Institute of Health. Among the confirmed West Nile infections, 5 deaths were reported: 3 in Veneto, 1 in Piedmont and 1 in Emilia Romagna.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 21 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (7 Emilia Romagna, 12 in Veneto, 2 in Piedmont), 12 were identified in blood donors (3 Lombardy, 6 Veneto, 3 Emilia Romagna) and 9 they are cases of fever (1 Lombardy, 7 Veneto, 1 Emilia Romagna). The first human case of the season was reported by Veneto in June in the province of Padua. In addition to certain cases, 3 neuro-invasive cases are being confirmed in Veneto, of which 2 have died.

Considering the temporal trend of West Nile cases and deaths in Italy since 2017, at the moment the data for 2022 appear in line with those recorded in previous years and far from the highest point reached in 2018, when the reported infections were 618 and deaths 49.