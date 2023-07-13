The first confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV) infection in humans in 2023, “reported in a blood donor in the Province of Parma (province already affected by the circulation of the virus in vector animals). Furthermore, the Provinces with demonstrated circulation of WNV in vectors and animals rise to 14, belonging to 5 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy , Emilia-Romagna, Sicily and Sardinia”. This was reported by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on its website.

This year “the transmission season of insect-borne diseases had an early start in Italy. The circulation of the West Nile virus, in fact, was confirmed by the presence of the virus in pools of mosquitoes and in birdlife in the country as early as May 2023 – continues the ISS -. Consequently, prevention measures on transfusions and transplants were activated early in the affected areas. The ECDC has also recently launched an alert on invasive mosquitoes and the consequent health risks“.

“Although to date there have been no confirmed cases of human infection with West Nile virus contracted in April and May 2023, it is possible that the circulation of this or other insect-borne pathogens could increase in the coming weeks“, specifies the ISS.

“Hydro-geological emergencies have also occurred due to extreme climatic events in various Italian regions. Since 15 May 2023, a strong wave of bad weather has been affecting in particular numerous provinces of the Emilia-Romagna Region where floods and landslides have been recorded (data from the Department of Civil). Floods, floods and deluges are associated with increased risk of some infectious diseases, including mosquito-borne arboviruses, such as West Nile virus, endemic in Italy, and dengue and chikungunya viruseswhich have given rise to sporadic outbreaks in our country “, concludes the ISS.