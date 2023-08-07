Second dead in Italy for West Nile Virus: it is an elderly man from the province of Mantua, who died in hospital, in Mantua, last Saturday. Qualified sources confirm this to Adnkronos Salute. The second victim of the season for the Nile fever virus, transmitted by mosquito bites, follows the first death, which occurred at the end of July, also in Lombardy, in Cremona. Meanwhile, the number of cases of West Nile in humans has grown in the last week, going from 6 to 25, as reported by the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, which was updated on August 3, therefore before the death in Mantua .