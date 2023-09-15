They go up to There have been 237 cases of West Nile in Italy to date in humans since the beginning of May with 13 deaths: 5 in Piedmont (+1), 6 in Lombardy (+1), 2 in Emilia Romagna (+1). These are the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated to 13 September. In the previous one there were 205 cases and 10 deaths.

Of the total cases, 138 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (24 Piedmont, 41 Lombardy, 17 Veneto, 1 Liguria, 47 Emilia Romagna, 3 Puglia, 1 Sicily, 3 Sardinia, 1 case imported from Hungary), 58 cases were identified in blood donors (13 Piedmont, 29 Lombardy, 2 Veneto, 13 Emilia Romagna, 1 case imported from Germany), 41 cases of fever (5 Piedmont, 11 Lombardy, 22 Veneto, 3 Emilia Romagna).

The first human case of West Nile of the season was reported by Emilia Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 5 cases of Usutu virus were reported in Piedmont, 3 more than in the previous detection (2 Piedmont, 3 Lombardy). The number of provinces with demonstrated circulation of the virus rises to 49, in 9 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.