The cases of West Nile in humans in Italy have risen to 205 since the beginning of May with 10 deaths, one more than in the previous survey. These are the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated to 6 September. On the other hand, there were 171 cases in the previous bulletin. There were 4 deaths in Piedmont, 5 in Lombardy and one in Emilia Romagna.

Of the total cases, 116 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (20 Piedmont, 36 Lombardy, 14 Veneto, 39 Emilia Romagna, 3 Puglia, 1 Sicily, 2 Sardinia, 1 case imported from Hungary), 52 cases were identified in blood donors (11 Piedmont, 28 Lombardy, 2 Veneto, 10 Emilia Romagna, 1 case imported from Germany), 37 cases of fever (5 Piedmont, 11 Lombardy, 18 Veneto, 3 Emilia Romagna), with 1 asymptomatic case (Lombardy) and 1 symptomatic case whose region of exposure has not yet been reported.

The first human case of West Nile infection of the season was reported from Emilia Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 2 cases of Usutu virus were reported in Piedmont (1 Novara, 1 Cuneo). The provinces with proven circulation of the virus rise to 47, in 9 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.