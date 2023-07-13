There West Nile feverof which the first case has just been registered in Italy this year, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans mainly by mosquitoes. Most infected people do not show any symptoms and serious problems develop in only about 1% of cases. This pathogen, now endemic in our country, was isolated for the first time in 1937 in Uganda, precisely in the West Nile district, from which it takes its name. It is widespread in Africa, Western Asia, Europe, Australia and America, informs the site of the Higher Institute of Health.

The incubation period from the moment of the bite of the infected mosquito it varies between 2 and 14 days, but it can also be 21 days in people with immune system deficiencies. Of the symptomatic cases, about 20% present symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, enlarged lymph nodes and skin manifestations. These symptoms can last a few days, in rare cases a few weeks, and can vary greatly depending on the age of the person. A mild fever is more frequent in children, while in young people the symptomatology is characterized by a moderately high fever, redness of the eyes, headache and muscle pain. In the elderly and in debilitated people, however, the symptoms can be more serious.

THE more severe symptoms they occur on average in less than 1% of infected people (1 in 150 people) and include high fever, severe headache, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, vision disturbances, numbness, convulsions, up to paralysis and coma . Some neurological effects may be permanent. In the most critical cases (about 1 in a thousand) the virus can cause lethal encephalitis.

The reservoirs of this pathogen are wild birds and mosquitoes (most frequently of the Culex type), whose bites can infect humans. Other documented means of infection, although much rarer, are organ transplants, blood transfusions and mother-to-fetus transmission during pregnancy. West Nile fever, however, is not passed from person to person. The virus also infects other mammals, especially horses, but in some cases also dogs, cats, rabbits and others. There is currently no vaccine for West Nile fever, although there are some under study. The only means of prevention against the spread of the infection is above all the reduction of exposure to mosquito bites, during the period favorable to transmission.

This is why it is recommended protect yourself from bites and prevent mosquitoes from reproducing easily: using repellents and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk; using mosquito nets on the windows and staying in air-conditioned rooms; frequently emptying containers with stagnant water (for example, buckets, flower pots and saucers, basins, bins, etc.) and covering those that cannot be removed; frequently changing the water in the pet bowls; emptying paddling pools when not in use.